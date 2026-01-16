Delhi Pollution: GRAP 3 curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR as air quality likely to turn 'severe'

Watch: Babar Azam left red-faced after Steve Smith incident ends in embarrassing dismissal in Big Bash League
INDIA
GRAP 3 restrictions were revoked earlier this month after the air quality improved; however, several preventive and control measures under GRAP 1 and 2 continue across the NCR.
Delhi-NCR pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked GRAP 3 curbs in the Delhi-NCR region after the air quality showed an increasing trend, PTI reported. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi, which was 343 at 4 PM on Thursday, rose to 354 at 4 PM on Friday, the officials said.
"Further, forecasts for weather ad meteorological conditions by the IMD/IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi’s average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the ‘severe’ category in the coming days," a senior official said.
"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, AQI forecasts and to prevent further deterioration, the CAQM sub-committee on GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) today took the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR as a proactive measure," the official said.
#AQI of #Delhi today at 4:00 PM (Average of past 24 hours)— Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) January 16, 2026
For more details, kindly visit:https://t.co/lcaFKq7FKf#GoGreenBreatheClean pic.twitter.com/AWM9rGODWA
While GRAP 3 restrictions were revoked on January 2 after the air quality improved, several preventive and control measures under GRAP 1 and 2 continue across the NCR. Unfavourable meteorological conditions, along with vehicular emissions, stubble burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, often push air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season.