Delhi air Pollution: Government forms Special Task Force to curb pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Thursday the formation of a Special Task Force to curb air pollution in Delhi, PTI reported.

In addition, the six-person STF will coordinate with other departments and compile reports to address low AQI.

"The current situation is such that for 2-3 days the AQI is going to remain in the ‘very poor’ category only because as per the prediction for tomorrow, the wind speed…will remain low…till wind speed increases, the AQI will stay in ‘very poor’ category," Delhi minister Gopal Rai told ANI.

“By looking at this, a decision has been taken today that we need to monitor the implementation of GRAP-4 on the ground…for that 6-member Special Task Force has been formed, Special Secretary Environment will be in-charge of this,” the minister added.