Delhi Air Pollution: Entry of app-based taxis from other states banned, odd-even scheme deferred

Air quality in Delhi and its suburbs dropped to the 'severe' category again on Wednesday.

Amid air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday said the odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order. He also said that the entry of app-based taxis into Delhi has also been banned as per the Supreme Court's order.

The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 426, worsening from 395 on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the city government would submit the results of two major studies conducted by the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago and the Delhi Technical University to determine the scheme's effectiveness for the Supreme Court's review.

"The decision to implement the odd-even scheme will be made only after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order," the minister said, adding that the matter will be next heard on Friday.

On Tuesday, the apex court questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government's scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as "all optics." The Delhi government had previously announced the flagship scheme. It permits cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20.

The minister also said that the Delhi government has issued directives to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to restart the Connaught Place smog tower at full capacity and release the remaining funds to IIT Kanpur to resume a study to identify different sources of pollution in the capital.

(With inputs from PTI)