Delhi Air Pollution: Delhites wake up to 'thick smog', AQI remains 241 in 'severe' category

The Air quality of Delhi remains in 'severe' quality, with current AQI of 241 on October 28, 2025 as per AQI . Thick smog continues to grapple skies of national capital, with hazardous air dangerous for children, elderly citizens, and people with respiratory diseases.

Central Pollution Control Board recorded Delhi's AQI at 301 in 'very poor' category at 4pm on October 27.

Air Quality Index of India's Metro Cities