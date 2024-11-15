The GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) has 4 stages — stage I when AQI ranges between 201 and 300, stage II when AQI is 301-400, stage III when AQI is 401-450 and stage IV when AQI is 450-500.

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to yet another morning blanketed in smog, with air quality levels in parts of the city reaching the 'severe' category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 6 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'severe' range in areas such as Anand Vihar (441), Dwarka (444), Mundka (449), RK Puram (437), and near Indira Gandhi International Airport (446).



The Sub-Committee on GRAP has imposed stage III of the revised GRAP in the entire Delhi-NCR from 8 am on Friday. There will be a strict ban on construction and demolition activities, road construction, including paving of sidewalks, and restriction on boring and drilling work, among others.



The GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) has 4 stages — stage I when AQI ranges between 201 and 300, stage II when AQI is 301-400, stage III when AQI is 401-450 and stage IV when AQI is 450-500.