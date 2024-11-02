INDIA

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi-NCR AQI turns ‘very poor’ as city wakes up to toxic smog post-Diwali

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in several areas of Delhi dipped into the 'very poor' category on Friday morning.

