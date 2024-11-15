On Friday, Delhi woke up to thick smog, with visibility reduced to as low as 400 meters in areas like Safdarjung.

In an effort to combat Delhi's deteriorating air quality, Chief Minister Atishi has announced staggered working hours for government offices across the city. The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion and curb pollution as the capital battles air quality levels that have remained in the "severe" category for three consecutive days.

On Friday, Delhi woke up to thick smog, with visibility reduced to as low as 400 meters in areas like Safdarjung. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m. stood at 411, well within the "severe" range (401-450). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already enforced GRAP Stage III restrictions, designed to address air pollution emergencies.

New Office Timings to Reduce Congestion

To mitigate the impact of transport emissions—one of the largest contributors to pollution—Delhi government offices will now operate on staggered schedules:

Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Government Offices: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Delhi Government Offices: 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

GRAP Stage III Restrictions

The GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) framework outlines measures to address different levels of air quality:

Stage 1: AQI 201-300 (Poor)

AQI 201-300 (Poor) Stage 2: AQI 301-400 (Very Poor)

AQI 301-400 (Very Poor) Stage 3: AQI 401-450 (Severe)

AQI 401-450 (Severe) Stage 4: AQI above 450 (Severe Plus)

Current Stage III restrictions include:

A ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities.

Suspension of stone crushing and mining activities in Delhi-NCR.

Prohibition of inter-state buses from NCR states, except for electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel buses.

Stage IV Preparedness

If air quality worsens further, Stage IV restrictions may be imposed, which include:

A complete ban on construction and demolition.

Suspension of mining-related activities.

Shifting to online classes for students up to Class V.

Daily water sprinkling on major roads.

Delhi's weather has also contributed to the worsening situation, with the lowest minimum temperature of the season recorded at 15.6°C, higher than usual norms. The government hopes that these measures will help alleviate the pollution crisis and improve air quality for residents.