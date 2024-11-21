The central government staff also asked to pool vehicles, use public transport to minimise vehicular pollution.

Amid severe air pollution in Delhi NCR, the Centre has announced staggered work timings for its employees. The central government staff also asked to pool vehicles, use public transport to minimise vehicular pollution. The move comes due to the implementation of actions under stage IV ('Severe+' Air Quality) of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the region.

According to an official letter, the various Ministries/Departments/Organizations (MDOS) of the Central government are advised to adopt the following measures in respect of offices located in Delhi/NCR, as part of the actions envisaged by the Commission for Air Quality Management under GRAP, till GRAP-IV is in force. The officers/ staff shall follow staggered timing, as indicated below:-

9.00 AM to 5.30 PM

10.00 AM to 6.30 PM

The officers/ staff using personal vehicles should be encouraged to pool vehicles and to use public transport to minimize vehicular pollution. These measures may be adopted by Ministries/Departments/Organizations as per their functional requirements ensuring that they should not have an adverse impact on efficiency and productivity in any manner.

Moreover, Delhi's air quality improved slightly but still remained "very poor", as it recorded the season's lowest temperature on Thursday morning. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius, 2.1 notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

