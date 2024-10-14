Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 224 on Sunday, according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'poor' category on Sunday, the day after Dussehra, with the Centre deciding to closely monitor the situation before taking anti-air pollution measures under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad packed with firecrackers went up in flames at open grounds in the national capital during Dussehra celebrations on Saturday.

The Commission for Air Quality (CAQM) Sub-Committee reviewed the current air quality and weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), according to a statement.

It said Delhi's air pollution had already started declining, dropping to 222 by 5 pm, and is expected to decline further. The IMD/IITM forecast also predicts air quality to improve to the 'moderate' category. As per the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is projected to stay in the moderate category from October 14 to 16, 2024. However, it is expected to fall into the poor category on October 13, 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)