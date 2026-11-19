Delhi's overall AQI was 286 in poor category on Thursday, with AIIMS at 354 and Chandni Chowk at 344 in very poor category. GRAP Stage III has been removed, but Stage I and II remain in force.

The air quality in Delhi is still bad. On Thursday, the total AQI was 286. People could sense the haze in the air when they stepped outside in the morning. In many areas of the city, breathing was difficult. The pollution has only somewhat decreased; it has not completely disappeared.

Where pollution is worst

As per CPCB, many areas in Delhi are in the 'very poor' category. AIIMS recorded the worst air at 354, followed by Chandni Chowk at 344, Bawana at 322 and IIT Delhi at 313. Wazirpur recorded 299, IGI Airport (T3) 282, RK Puram 268, Narela 266 and Anand Vihar 265, while India Gate and Kartavya Path stood at 232 in the 'poor' category. Mumbai's Wadala Eastern Freeway also saw hazy conditions on Thursday morning.

GRAP Stage III removed; Stage I and II still on

Following an improvement in air quality, CAQM eliminated GRAP Stage III in Delhi-NCR on November 17 and asked schools to resume in-person instruction. GRAP Stages I and II are still in effect, nevertheless. Stricter limitations apply for each of the four levels of GRAP: Stage I for poor air (201–300), Stage II for extremely poor air (301–400), Stage III for severe air (401–450), and Stage IV for severe plus air (over 450).

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What the Delhi government is doing

Rekha Gupta, the chief minister of Delhi, reviewed pollution control measures at the DPCC's Integrated Command and Control Centre on Wednesday. She stated that although Delhi saw some improvement in November compared to the previous ten years, stringent steps will still be taken.

She requested officials to make sure that construction sites had green nets, barricades and windbreakers, and she instructed MCD and PWD to increase road cleaning by automated sweeping and water spraying. Delhi has 14,913 EV charging stations as of October 30 and has installed 1,703 of the 2,395 scheduled electric buses for 2026; the remaining vehicles are anticipated by December.