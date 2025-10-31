Delhi Air Pollution: AQI recorded at 268 categorized as 'poor', air quality slightly improves in Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Patparganj, remains 'very poor' in...

Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee laud Team India for record-breaking chase against Australia to reach World Cup final: 'Kamaal kar diya'
INDIA
Delhi AQI was recorded at 268, as of 8 am, categorised as "poor" on Friday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhites woke up with clearer skies and slightly better air quality than some of the previous days.
Several key monitoring stations also recorded improvement in the air quality from 'very poor' to now categorised in 'poor'.
Some stations also recorded 'moderate' air quality, as the AQI reported at CRRI Mathura Road was 198, Chandani Chowk 194 and Lodhi Road 199, as of 8 am.
However, several areas of the city still recorded 'very poor' air quality. According to the CPCB, the AQI at Alipur was 303, Ashok Vihar 328, Bawana 349, Jahangirpuri 312, Mundka 317, Narela 316, Najafgarh 310, RK Puram 305, Rohini 323, Sirifort 318 and Wazirpur 355.
(With ANI Inputs)