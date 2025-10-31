Delhi Air Pollution: AQI recorded at 268 categorized as 'poor', air quality slightly improves in Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Patparganj, remains 'very poor' in...

Delhi AQI was recorded at 268, as of 8 am, categorised as "poor" on Friday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhites woke up with clearer skies and slightly better air quality than some of the previous days.

Several key monitoring stations also recorded improvement in the air quality from 'very poor' to now categorised in 'poor'.

Anand Vihar recorded AQI of 282,

Aya Nagar 237,

Burari Crossing 249,

DTU 206,

Dwarka Sector-8 288,

IGI Airport 211,

IHBAS Dilshad Garden 284,

ITO 280,

JLN Stadium 255,

Nehru Nagar 270,

Okhla Phase 2 255

Punjabi Bagh 293

Patparganj 256

'Moderate' and 'very poor' air quality in several areas

Some stations also recorded 'moderate' air quality, as the AQI reported at CRRI Mathura Road was 198, Chandani Chowk 194 and Lodhi Road 199, as of 8 am.

However, several areas of the city still recorded 'very poor' air quality. According to the CPCB, the AQI at Alipur was 303, Ashok Vihar 328, Bawana 349, Jahangirpuri 312, Mundka 317, Narela 316, Najafgarh 310, RK Puram 305, Rohini 323, Sirifort 318 and Wazirpur 355.

(With ANI Inputs)