INDIA
According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in Delhi was 379, categorised as 'very poor, as of 8 am on Thursday.
After the air quality in the national capital reeled into 'severe' and 'severe plus' categories for the past few days, the level of air pollution slightly improved on Thursday as the air quality fell into to 'very poor' category with a thin layer of smog reducing visibility in several parts of Delhi.
According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in Delhi was 379, categorised as 'very poor, as of 8 am on Thursday.
As of 8 am, according to the data of the CPCB, the AQI measured at Chandani Chowk is 338, IGI Airport (T3) is 370, ITO is 355, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is 354, RK Puram is 387, Okhla Phase 2 is 370, Patparganj is 381, Sonia Vihar is 394 and Aya Nagar is 359, categorized as 'very poor'. However, various places in Delhi are still in the cap of 'severe' category air pollution, as the AQI in Anand Vihar is 405, Ashok Vihar is 414, Bawana is 418, Dwarka Sector-8 is 401, Mundka is 413 and Wazirpur is 436.
This situation has affected the rail movements in the region with several trains either getting late or rescheduled. Visuals from the Kartavya Path show the people following their morning routines of jogging and exercising amid the increased pollution while visuals from Connaught Place, AIIMS, and Dhuala Kuan show the area shrouded in the layer of smog, reducing visibility in the area.
Speaking to ANI, one of the tourists visiting India, Justin, said, "I'm from the USA and it's my second day in India. Before I came here, my friends from India warned me of 'smog' and pollution, but in spite of that, I wanted to visit New Delhi because it is such a beautiful city... with a rich history...Therefore I came here...I hope Delhi will overcome this pollution issue soon..."
Locals demanded the government to take steps in order to curb this pollution, as it is affecting their daily life activities and deteriorating their health. "Delhi Government should take a major step to control the pollution as it affects us and create problems when we go for a morning walk," an elderly local said.
Mahaveer Kumar said, "The level of pollution has increased a lot. Earlier, the level of pollution didn't go this much higher. The problem is government is not taking a step to curb the pollution. People are getting affected, its deteriorating our health, children cannot go to schools and colleges. For now, the government has changed the physical mode of classes to online mode, but how long it will go? Government should take some steps regarding this..."
Toxic foam continued to persist on the surface of the Yamuna River for the past several days in the Kalindi Kunj area, as the pollution level in the river continues to remain high. Meanwhile, a thin layer of fog also covered the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra as the winter season set in gradually, however, the air quality remained in the 'moderate' category in the city, as per CPCB. A layer of haze also engulfed the Moradabad city on Thursday morning.
Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Police directed social media and e-commerce platforms to immediately cease the online sale and delivery of firecrackers within the National Capital Territory (NCT) amid rising air pollution levels.
According to an official statement, the directive comes in a bid to protect the health and well-being of citizens directly due to increasing pollution and to prevent sale of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms.
The Delhi government announced that all government offices functioning under the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi will operate with 50 per cent of the staff strength and the remaining 50 per cent of staff will work from home in view of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
Keeping in view the rising level of pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing restrictions like bans on truck entry and a halt to public construction projects.
