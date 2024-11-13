Delhi recorded the worst air quality in India on Wednesday with a severe AQI of 418 while Noida and Gurugram also faced very poor levels.

Delhi faced alarming air quality levels on Wednesday, with pollution reaching 'severe' status, marked by an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 418, the highest across India for the day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The hazardous conditions in Delhi continue to spark public concern as such high AQI levels pose serious health risks, especially to those with respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly.

Meanwhile, the nearby city of Noida was categorized under 'very poor' air quality, recording an AQI of 359, indicating heavily polluted air that can have significant health impacts for the general population. Gurugram also saw concerning air pollution levels with an AQI of 321, placing it in the 'very poor' category as well, reflecting a wider issue of deteriorating air quality in the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

Local authorities are urging residents to limit outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours. Despite various measures to control pollution, including restrictions on construction activities and efforts to curb vehicular emissions, NCR’s air quality remains compromised, pushing for immediate and more aggressive interventions to protect public health and improve environmental conditions.