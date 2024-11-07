An AQI is considered 'poor' between ‘200 and 300’, 'very poor' at ‘301 and 400’, 'severe' at ‘401-450,' and 450 and above is 'severe plus.'

After Diwali, Delhi-NCR's air pollution rose sharply, and in many places, the capital's and its neighbouring cities' air quality fell into the "very poor" and "severe" categories. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 366 as of 7:00 am today. An AQI is considered 'poor' between ‘200 and 300’, 'very poor' at ‘301 and 400’, 'severe' at ‘401-450,' and 450 and above is 'severe plus.' The Air Quality Index (AQI) has exceeded 400 in many parts of Delhi, reflecting hazardous conditions for residents.