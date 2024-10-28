CM Atishi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for terminating these workers and assured Delhi residents that her government would "find a solution."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced on Monday that it would re-employ the bus marshals and Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs), who were previously dismissed, in the Transport Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to combat pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, detailing the plan to reinstate bus marshals and CDVs, confirmed that the registration process will begin within a week. "As we had announced, these ten thousand bus marshals and Civil Defence Volunteers will now join the fight against pollution. Today, in a meeting, we formulated a plan for their deployment. Bus marshals will be positioned at PUC certificate centres in the Transport Department, will help enforce GRAP restrictions, monitor pollution hotspots, assist in MCD inspections, work with the DPCC team, staff the Green War Room, and participate in public awareness campaigns such as 'Red Light On, Vehicle Off'," said CM Atishi.

CM Atishi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for terminating these workers and assured Delhi residents that her government would "find a solution." "While our government works to control pollution, BJP governments are doing everything possible to inconvenience the people of Delhi. I want to assure Delhi's residents that, under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, we will find a solution to their problems," Atishi said. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed in a press conference on October 24 that these bus marshals would be reinstated for a four-month period. Referring to the CDVs as 'green warriors', CM Atishi highlighted their contributions to the Odd-Even and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaigns.

"Delhi is the only place where the Odd-Even scheme succeeded, and Civil Defence Volunteers played a significant role in that. The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign also succeeded because of them. Now, they are once again stepping forward as Green Warriors," she said. Addressing Delhi's pollution crisis, CM Atishi warned that the coming days would be "extremely challenging" due to the expected rise in pollution from stubble burning, firecrackers, and vehicles. "Environmental experts anticipate the coming days will be the most challenging in terms of pollution. Pollution levels are expected to spike due to stubble burning, firecrackers, and vehicle emissions. Reports indicate that firecrackers are being sold in various areas. Today, I have written to the Lieutenant Governor requesting immediate action, and tomorrow, I have scheduled a meeting with police officials at 1 pm," CM Atishi said. Earlier today, parts of the national capital experienced a layer of smog as the air quality remained in the 'Very Poor' category. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 328, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). SAFAR predicts that despite a firecracker ban in place until January 1 in Delhi, additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning will likely keep the capital's air quality in the 'Very Poor' category throughout the coming week.

