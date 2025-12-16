Delhi-Agra Expressway accident: 4 dead and several injured in massive vehicle collision due to dense

Several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway during the early hours of Tuesday in Mathura. Reportedly, at least four people were killed, and 25 others were injured in the major road accident caused by poor visibility due to dense fog.

Several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway during the early hours of Tuesday in Mathura. Reportedly, at least four people were killed, and 25 others were injured in the major road accident caused by poor visibility due to dense fog.

Mathura bus fire: What happened?

Seven buses and three cars collided due to dense fog, leading to a multi-vehicle pile-up, which triggered fire after the collision, causing panic among passengers. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar confirmed the details of the accident, "As you can observe, it is still foggy here. This poor visibility is what caused approximately seven buses and three small cars to collide with each other. The accident also resulted in the cars catching fire," he said as he spoke to reporters. Furthermore, he stated that search and rescue operations were concluding, and efforts were underway to clear the blocked highway and transport the stranded passengers.





While details are awaited, it's worth mentioning that yesterday, several cities across Uttar Pradesh woke up to thick smog on Monday morning, as air quality deteriorated in different parts of the state and visibility dropped sharply. Agra was shrouded in dense fog, making the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, completely invisible to the public. A resident said the fog was so thick that even vehicles were difficult to see on the roads, according to ANI.