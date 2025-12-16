FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-Agra Expressway accident: 4 dead and several injured in massive vehicle collision due to dense

Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against South Africa due to..., THIS 31-year-old cricketer named as his replacement, he is...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Jaya Bhattacharya called Pahalgam attack 'conspiracy of Indian government', viral video resurfaces, netizens react: 'This is pure...'

Uttar Pradesh's THIS district aims to invest Rs 500 crore, targets oil, flour and rice mill industries, to generate employment for...

School Holiday December 16: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Delhi-NCR AQI: Dense smog grips national capital, air quality at 'severe+' levels; Delhi airport, IndiGo, Air India issue travel advisory

Gold, silver prices today, December 16: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 list of winners: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra win top acting honours; Black Warrant named Best Series

WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down woman's hijab at event; Opposition slams 'vile act'

Goa nightclub fire: When will Luthra brothers be brought to Delhi? Know what charges will they face in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against South Africa due to..., THIS 31-year-old cricketer named as his replacement, he is...

Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against South Africa due to..., THIS 31-year

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Jaya Bhattacharya called Pahalgam attack 'conspiracy of Indian government', viral video resurfaces, netizens react: 'This is pure...'

Jaya Bhattacharya called Pahalgam attack 'conspiracy of Indian government'

Uttar Pradesh's THIS district aims to invest Rs 500 crore, targets oil, flour and rice mill industries, to generate employment for...

Uttar Pradesh's THIS district aims to invest Rs 500 crore, targets oil, flour an

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-Agra Expressway accident: 4 dead and several injured in massive vehicle collision due to dense

Several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway during the early hours of Tuesday in Mathura. Reportedly, at least four people were killed, and 25 others were injured in the major road accident caused by poor visibility due to dense fog. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 07:51 AM IST

Delhi-Agra Expressway accident: 4 dead and several injured in massive vehicle collision due to dense
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway during the early hours of Tuesday in Mathura. Reportedly, at least four people were killed, and 25 others were injured in the major road accident caused by poor visibility due to dense fog. 

Mathura bus fire: What happened?

Seven buses and three cars collided due to dense fog, leading to a multi-vehicle pile-up, which triggered fire after the collision, causing panic among passengers. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar confirmed the details of the accident, "As you can observe, it is still foggy here. This poor visibility is what caused approximately seven buses and three small cars to collide with each other. The accident also resulted in the cars catching fire," he said as he spoke to reporters. Furthermore, he stated that search and rescue operations were concluding, and efforts were underway to clear the blocked highway and transport the stranded passengers.


While details are awaited, it's worth mentioning that yesterday, several cities across Uttar Pradesh woke up to thick smog on Monday morning, as air quality deteriorated in different parts of the state and visibility dropped sharply. Agra was shrouded in dense fog, making the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, completely invisible to the public. A resident said the fog was so thick that even vehicles were difficult to see on the roads, according to ANI. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-Agra Expressway accident: 4 dead and several injured in massive vehicle collision due to dense
Delhi-Agra Expressway accident: 4 dead and several injured in massive collision
Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against South Africa due to..., THIS 31-year-old cricketer named as his replacement, he is...
Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against South Africa due to..., THIS 31-year
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Jaya Bhattacharya called Pahalgam attack 'conspiracy of Indian government', viral video resurfaces, netizens react: 'This is pure...'
Jaya Bhattacharya called Pahalgam attack 'conspiracy of Indian government'
Uttar Pradesh's THIS district aims to invest Rs 500 crore, targets oil, flour and rice mill industries, to generate employment for...
Uttar Pradesh's THIS district aims to invest Rs 500 crore, targets oil, flour an
School Holiday December 16: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
School Holiday December 16: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due t
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement