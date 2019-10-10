Delhi: After onions, tomato prices surge as monsoon disrupts supply

Tomato prices in Delhi have shot up to Rs 30-40 per kg following the incessant rains and flood-like situation in key supplier states across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Jagdeesh, a vegetable vendor said: "The area from where the tomatoes are exported to Delhi are receiving heavy rainfall and because of which all the crops are being damaged. The price of tomatoes will remain high until the new crops are ready. Today, the rate of tomatoes in the market is Rs 30-40 per kg."

The prices of other vegetables such as cauliflower, pointed gourd, coriander, ladyfinger and onion have too witnessed a hike and they are likely to increase further if the situation does not come under control in next one month.

"The tomatoes which are coming is not of good quality and half of the tomatoes are being spoiled during transportation. Both the farmers and businessmen are in loss. The price will remain high till the rainfall stops," said another vendor from the market.

Delhi gets a supply of tomatoes largely from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Tomato crops have been damaged and adversely affected due to floods and heavy rains in these states.