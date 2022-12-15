Delhi acid attack: Why is Flipkart under fire? Know how it’s taking steps against online sale of ‘acid’

Two men on a bike threw acid on a minor's face in Delhi

Flipkart is the one-stop shop for many of our needs when it comes to day-to-day household objects, but in the case of the harrowing Delhi acid attack, the e-commerce platform played a seemingly major role for the perpetrators of the attack.

The three accused in the Delhi acid attack on a minor schoolgirl were nabbed by the Delhi Police on Thursday and were grilled regarding the case. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that the acid they threw on the girl was bought from Flipkart.

The Delhi Police Thursday issued a notice to Flipkart after it was found the acid thrown on the 17-year-old girl in west Delhi was purchased from the e-commerce site while the victim's family said doctors at Safdarjung Hospital have assured them that her vision has not been affected.

Not just the Delhi Police, but Flipkart also came under fire from the Delhi Commission for Women, as it issued an order to the platform over the sale of acid online, calling it a matter of grave concern. The accused had alleged that they purchased nitric acid from the platform.

Later in the day, Flipkart condemned the attack and said it has blacklisted the seller from its platform and is extending all support to the probe agencies. In its notice, police have sought details of the order placed by prime accused Sachin Arora who planned the attack to exact revenge.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI confirmed that no search results popped up when they typed in ‘acid’ or ‘nitric acid’ on the search section of Flipkart. It seems like the e-commerce platform has already blacklisted the item from its inventory.

Two bike-borne, masked men flung acid on the girl on Wednesday, minutes after she left her west Delhi residence for school, leaving her with serious injuries. Police have arrested three men, including a neighbour of the victim, in connection with the incident.

Besides Arora, his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) were arrested, police said. One of the accused – Sachin – was the minor girl’s neighbor and masterminded the attack.

(With PTI inputs)

