Delhi acid attack: How neighbor masterminded brutal attack on schoolgirl, know his motive

Man attacked a minor girl with acid in Delhi's Dwarka (File photo)

An acid attack in Delhi left the entire country shaken, sparking a major debate about women’s safety in the country. Two men on a bike threw acid on a minor schoolgirl’s face in Delhi’s Dwarka, resulting in burns and significant injury on her face.

The girl was immediately rushed to the Safdarjung hospital. As per the doctors and the police, she has suffered 7 to 8 percent burns on her face and the acid has affected her eyes as well. The doctors have described her condition as stable for now.

The acid attack was carried out by three perpetrators, one of which was the girl’s neighbor. All three of the accused in the brutal acid attack have been arrested by the police, and are being interrogated on how they were able to carry out the attack.

How did the accused mastermind the acid attack?

The three accused who planned the acid attack on the 17-year-old girl have been identified as Sachin Arora, 20; Harshit Aggarwal, 19, and Virender Singh, 22. Sachin and Harshit came on a motorcycle to throw acid on the schoolgirl, while the third man was setting up an alibi.

Virender was tasked with setting up the alibi for Sachin, and he took his mobile phone and scooter to another location so that police is not able to link them with the crime. The police also said in a statement that the accused ordered the acid from Flipkart.

Sachin and the victim girl were neighbours and used to be friends. Soon, Sachin was left enraged after the schoolgirl ended her “friendship”. Some media houses have reported that Sachin had proposed to the accused, but got shot down.

Flipkart on Thursday condemned the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in west Delhi and said it has blacklisted the seller from its platform and is extending all support to the probe agencies. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing the sale of acid on their platform.

READ | ‘Jo sharab peeyega wo marega’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s bold words as Chhapra hooch tragedy death toll reaches 39