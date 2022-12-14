Search icon
Delhi acid attack: All three accused arrested within hours of incident

The police have detained three men accused of the brutal acid attack on the 17-year-old girl in Delhi on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

Delhi acid attack: Both accused who attacked teen with acid in South Delhi arrested

Two men on a bike today threw acid at a 17-year-old girl in the Dwarka neighbourhood of southwest Delhi, causing serious injuries that required hospitalisation. The two suspects are accused of committing the horrifying crime. The three accused have been detained by police, according to DCP Dwarka M Harshvardhan, who were involved in the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Dwarka.

Two of the three arrested suspects were riding bicycles, and one other boy was later named as a key suspect in the investigation. Harshvardhan, a senior police official from the Dwarka region, previously stated that several teams had been formed to apprehend the suspect.

The chemical apparently splashed across the girl's face and into her eyes, according to her father. The teen girl was reportedly attacked on Wednesday in the Dwarka neighbourhood of Delhi. The attack happened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, and two men on a bike are seen attacking the young girl in the CCTV footage. The two bikers viciously attacked the girl with acid while she was walking with her younger sister.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

