Delhi: AAP volunteer dead, another injured after shots fired at MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy

According to a post on AAP's official Twitter handle, the volunteer's name is Ashok Mann.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 12, 2020, 02:27 AM IST

In what comes as a shocking end to a long day in the national capital, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer on late Tuesday night lost his life in Delhi after some unidentified miscreants fired shots at the convoy of AAP MLA Naresh Yadav, who had just won from the Mehrauli assembly constituency. According to reports, another person has been injured in the firing incident.

According to a post on AAP's official Twitter handle, the volunteer's name is Ashok Mann. "Today we have lost one of our family member. May his soul rest in peace," the party posted on the social media site.

 

 

The convoy was returning from a temple. Veteran AAP leader Sanjay Singh also confirmed the incident on his official Twitter handle.

 

 

According to MLA Naresh Yadav, around four rounds were fired at the vehicle he was in.

News agencies reported the incident in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Shots fired at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy while he was coming back from the temple. One party volunteer lost his life while another has been injured in the incident," news agency ANI posted.at 1 AM on Wednesday.

 

 

The party also took to Twitter to post regarding the incident from its official handle on the social media site.

 

 

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav reacted to the incident and said that a police inquiry was needed as soon as possible to identify the assailant. "The incident is really unfortunate. I don't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if Police inquires properly they will be able to identify the assailant," the MLA said.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday emerged victorious in the Delhi assembly election as it won 62 of the 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 8. The BJP came distant second by winning eight seats while the Congress failed to open its account. The Election Commission had on Sunday announced that 62.59% of 1.47 crore voters turned up to vote in the polling that was held on Saturday, February 8.

