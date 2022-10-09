Delhi AAP minister Rajendra Gautam resigns amid BJP protest over his presence at religious conversion event

Delhi AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam - File Photo

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resgined on Sunday amid the ongoing row over his remarks denouncing Hindu deities at a mass religious conversion event in the national capital.

This comes after a video clip showing AAP's Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

This video of organising 'Ghar Wapsi in Buddhism' program in Delhi on October 5 under the banner of 'Mission Jai Bhim' was shared on Rajendra Pal Gautam`s Facebook page. Taking BR Ambedkar’s 22 vows, the crowd had said how they would not pray to Hindu gods and goddesses.

The event had come under fire from the BJP, which said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party “hated” Hindus. The BJP had demanded Gautam’s resignation after the video emerged.

"This is an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism. AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We are submitting a complaint against him," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters on Friday.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi government had not reacted to the event or the BJP’s demands.

Gautam had at the time said he had a right to practice his religion, as guaranteed under the Constitution. He alleged that the BJP could only lodge false cases and claimed that the BJP was "anti-national".

"BJP is anti-national. I have faith in Buddhism. Why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. Constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion. BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us," said AAP leader Gautam.

In the viral video, Gautam was seen along with hundreds of people taking an oath. Purportedly, the person on the microphone leads the oath with,"We will not believe in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Gauri-Ganesh as Gods and will never pray to them. I will not consider Ram and Krishna as Gods and will never... I will not pray to Gauri Ganpati etc or any other Hindu religious Gods and goddesses."