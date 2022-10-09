Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi AAP minister Rajendra Gautam resigns amid BJP protest over his presence at religious conversion event

A video clip showing Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

Delhi AAP minister Rajendra Gautam resigns amid BJP protest over his presence at religious conversion event
Delhi AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam - File Photo

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resgined on Sunday amid the ongoing row over his remarks denouncing Hindu deities at a mass religious conversion event in the national capital. 

This comes after a video clip showing AAP's Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral. 

This video of organising 'Ghar Wapsi in Buddhism' program in Delhi on October 5 under the banner of 'Mission Jai Bhim' was shared on Rajendra Pal Gautam`s Facebook page. Taking BR Ambedkar’s 22 vows, the crowd had said how they would not pray to Hindu gods and goddesses.

The event had come under fire from the BJP, which said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party “hated” Hindus. The BJP had demanded Gautam’s resignation after the video emerged. 

"This is an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism. AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We are submitting a complaint against him," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters on Friday.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi government had not reacted to the event or the BJP’s demands.

Gautam had at the time said he had a right to practice his religion, as guaranteed under the Constitution. He alleged that the BJP could only lodge false cases and claimed that the BJP was "anti-national".

"BJP is anti-national. I have faith in Buddhism. Why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. Constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion. BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us," said AAP leader Gautam.

In the viral video, Gautam was seen along with hundreds of people taking an oath. Purportedly, the person on the microphone leads the oath with,"We will not believe in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Gauri-Ganesh as Gods and will never pray to them. I will not consider Ram and Krishna as Gods and will never... I will not pray to Gauri Ganpati etc or any other Hindu religious Gods and goddesses."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Nagarjuna birthday: Ahead of Brahmastra release, here's a look at Bollywood films the actor has starred in
Independence Day 2022: 5 places you can travel to during long weekend to explore exciting Indian cultures
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Interesting Gmail features you may not know about
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board BSES 10, 12 Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Know revised date, application fees, steps to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.