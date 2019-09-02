Delhi: 91-year-old man drugged, kidnapped by domestic help in refrigerator

Krishna Khosla, the 91-year-old man, was allegedly kidnapped from CR Park in a refrigerator by his domestic help on Saturday night.

According to a report in Hindusthan Times, Additional deputy commissioner of police, Parvinder Singh stated that the missing man was kidnapped in a fridge after the domestic help drugged him and his wife by offering them tea laced with sedatives at their residence in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash.

The incident was brought to Delhi Police's notice after the missing man's wife regained consciousness only to find his husband and the domestic help missing.

The police officer told Hindusthan Times that the domestic help put him in a refrigerator and took him away in a tempo with other valuables with the help of four or five friends.

"Domestic help is the prime suspect in this case. The victim was kidnapped by the accused person(s) and they locked him inside a refrigerator last night," a Delhi Police source said.

According to Delhi Police source, the incident occurred on Saturday night and as per the initial probe, this could be a case of kidnapping or robbery.

(With ANI inputs)