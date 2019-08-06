Trending#

Delhi: 6 dead, 5 among 10 injured in ICU after fire breaks out in Zakir Nagar building

The injured, which include two firemen have been shifted to hospital for treatment, fire department officials said.


Updated: Aug 6, 2019, 09:25 AM IST

At least six people died and 10 people sustained injuries after fire broke out in a multistorey building in Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi the early hours of Tuesday. 

"Five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), some are in the ward and one is in pediatric ICU. Everything is under control. We have specialists to look after the patients," said Dr Mala, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Holy Family Hospital.

Around 20 people were rescued from the spot. Around seven cars and eight motorcycles gutted in the fire.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused. 

