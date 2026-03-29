Delhi: 4 injured after jumping from first floor during Bhajanpura fire, investigation underway

Delhi faced multiple fire incidents on Sunday, including a house fire in Bhajanpura injuring four people, a factory blaze in Bawana Industrial Area, and a chimney fire at Hard Rock Cafe in Connaught Place.

Delhi witnessed a series of fire incidents on Sunday, including residential, industrial, and commercial locations, prompting swift responses from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Authorities confirmed that several people sustained injuries while emergency teams worked to contain the flames.

Bhajanpura House Fire: Four Injured

In the early hours of Sunday, a fire broke out in parked two-wheelers at a house in Bhajanpura. Officials said the first call reporting the blaze was received at 2 am. The fire, which affected the ground-floor parking area, prompted four residents to jump from the first floor to escape, resulting in injuries.

Delhi Fire Services deployed 11 fire tenders to the scene, bringing the fire under control by 3:50 am. 'The fire department received a call at 2 am about a fire in four two-wheelers parked in the ground-floor parking lot of a house in Bhajanpura. Four people jumped from the first floor and were taken to a nearby hospital. Others were rescued from the house,' ANI reported, citing DFS officials.

Blaze at Bawana Industrial Area

Earlier in the day, a fire erupted at a factory located in Sector 2 of the Bawana Industrial Area. The industrial fire prompted an immediate response, with 17 fire tenders rushed to the scene to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent units.

Preliminary reports indicated that firefighting teams focused on controlling the blaze swiftly while ensuring the safety of nearby facilities within the industrial cluster. No casualties have been reported from this incident so far, and investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Fire at Hard Rock Cafe, Connaught Place

A third fire was reported at the popular Hard Rock Cafe around midday. The blaze, which originated in the restaurant’s chimney, was reported at 12:31 pm. Four fire tenders were immediately dispatched, and the fire was brought under control by approximately 12:50 pm.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties occurred in this incident, with operations completed quickly to prevent damage to the commercial establishment.

Emergency Response and Public Safety

The three incidents highlight the importance of rapid response and preparedness in Delhi. Fire officials emphasised the need for vigilance in residential, industrial, and commercial areas, as well as adherence to safety protocols to prevent similar accidents. Authorities continue to investigate the causes of the residential and industrial fires to prevent future occurrences.