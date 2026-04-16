Delhi: 3, including 2-year-old child, die after fire engulfs Rohini home, probe underway

A couple and their two-year-old daughter died after a fire spread from a plastic scrap heap in Delhi’s Rohini, engulfing their hutment.

A devastating fire in Delhi’s Rohini area claimed the lives of a young couple and their two-year-old daughter after flames originating from a pile of plastic scrap spread rapidly to nearby hutments. The incident occurred late Tuesday night near Mange Ram Park in Budh Vihar, where several ragpicker families were living.

Police said the blaze started around 12:45 am and quickly engulfed four makeshift homes located on a 400-square-yard plot close to a factory. The victims have been identified as Mosibur Dastagir (23), Monara Shaikh (19), and their daughter Maimuna (2).

Family Trapped Inside Locked Hutment

Officials stated that the family had locked their hutment from inside and could not locate the key when the fire spread. This prevented their escape as the flames intensified. Fire officials confirmed that by the time teams reached the site, the fire had already spread due to highly combustible plastic waste in the area.

Delhi Fire Services received the alert at 1:25 am and deployed seven fire tenders. However, narrow lanes delayed access, slowing response time by nearly 15–20 minutes. By 1:30–2:00 am, the fire was brought under control, and the bodies were recovered from the site.

Investigation Into Cause and Possible Foul Play

Authorities are investigating whether the fire was accidental or deliberately caused. Police are also examining claims that the plastic scrap may have been dumped from a nearby factory.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said forensic teams have been deployed and a case has been registered. Officials have not ruled out any angle, including rivalry or negligence.

Eyewitness Accounts and Allegations

Residents said the fire spread within minutes, giving little time for evacuation. Some neighbours alleged that personal disputes in the area could be linked to the incident, though police have not confirmed this.

Relatives of the victims shared that the family had recently moved to the area due to lack of basic amenities like water and electricity. They were also planning a visit to their native village in West Bengal for voting and a family function.

Grief and Questions Over Safety

The tragedy has left the community in shock, raising concerns over unsafe living conditions in informal settlements near industrial zones. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether preventive lapses contributed to the loss of lives.