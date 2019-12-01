Delhi: 22-year-old man rapes, strangles woman; arrested

The police found the body of the woman lying on the floor on Saturday morning.

After the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana which caused national outrage, another woman was raped and murdered at her home in North Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area by a 22-year-old man on Friday. The police have arrested the man.

The accused, Dharmraj, a resident of Kishnganj colony, broke into the victim's house on Friday night and raped her. Dharmraj, then, strangled her to death.

The police traced the identity of the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage which showed him leaving the victim's house. The police showed the footage to the neighbours of the victim who identified the accused.

Upon interrogation, the man confessed to raping the woman. Dharmraj also told the police that he killed the victim after she spat on his face.

On Thursday, a woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being burnt alive.

The Cyberabad police on Friday had arrested four people - Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu in connection with the case.