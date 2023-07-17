Headlines

Delhi: 21-year-old man killed for allegedly raping woman, 2 held

A 21-year-old Delhi man was killed in Delhi by a woman and her friend for allegedly raping her on multiple occasions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said today. According to the police, the woman alleged that the man had raped her on several occasions and in order to take revenge, she killed him.

She took the victim to a spot near Bela Farm to watch the overflowing Yamuna river and with the help of a male friend overpowered him and stabbed him to death there, they said.

On Sunday around 8:34 am, a shirtless body with injury marks on the neck and abdomen was found in Bela Farm in the Shastri Park area, police said. After analysing footage from CCTV cameras, two suspects were identified as a 20-year-old woman, a resident of Badayun in Uttar Pradesh, and Irfan (36), a resident of Shastri Park. Subsequently, they were caught, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Interrogation revealed that the woman's husband, who was a relative of the dead, had died in January, he said. The woman told the police that the dead had raped her many times and the sexual assault increased after her husband's death. She wanted revenge and freedom from the dead, the DCP said.

Read: After Yamuna wreaks havoc in Delhi, Ganga breaches danger mark in Devprayag, alert issued in Haridwar

The woman is a close friend of the wife of Irfan who agreed to help her to eliminate her alleged tormentor, the police officer said.

She took the victim to a spot near Bela Farm to watch the overflowing Yamuna. There, she and Irfan overpowered him and stabbed him to death. They then dumped the body behind a wall in in the farm, DCP Tirkey said. The knife used in the commission of the crime was recovered from near the spot, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

