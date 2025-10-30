FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operation'

In a major development, Delhi Police has claimed 2020 NorthEast riots as planned ‘regime change operation’ in an affidavit to be filed in the Supreme Court opposing bail for accused in the conspiracy case. According to the police, the riots was a carefully planned effort to disturb peace in the country and harm India’s image globally.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 02:28 PM IST

Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operation'
In a major development, Delhi Police has claimed the 2020 North East riots as a planned ‘regime change operation’ in an affidavit to be filed in the Supreme Court opposing bail for the accused in the conspiracy case. According to the police, the riots were a carefully planned effort to disturb peace in the country and harm India’s image globally, according to India Today reports. 

What are Delhi Police's claims in affidavit to Supreme Court in 2020 riot case

In a rather shocking revelation, Delhi Police, in the affidavit, reportedly mentioned that the violence was meticulously planned to destabilise India’s internal harmony. 'Designed to weaponise public dissent against CAA'“The plan was designed to weaponise public dissent against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and strike at the sovereignty and integrity of India," the Delhi Police said in the affidavit, as per India Today reports. 

The Delhi Police stated that the violence was a planned attempt to exploit dissent against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The protests were timed to coincide with former US President Donald Trump's visit to India, aiming to draw international attention and tarnish the country's image. The CAA issue was "strategically chosen to fuel radicalisation under the guise of peaceful protest," according to the police.

The Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Police for seeking additional time to file its counter-affidavit in the bail petitions filed by student activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shifa-ur-Rehman, all accused in the 2020 Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria made it clear that the matter should not be delayed further and posted it for hearing on Friday, directing the Delhi Police to file their counter-affidavits in the meantime.

Delhi 2020 riot conspiracy case

Delhi Police had opposed their bail pleas, saying it was not a case of spontaneous riots but a case where riots were "planned well in advance" with a "sinister motive and well-thought-out conspiracy". The High Court had observed that, prima facie, the role of Imam and Khalid in the entire conspiracy was "grave", having delivered inflammatory speeches on communal lines to "instigate mass mobilisation of members of the Muslim community." They sought bail from the apex court in the larger conspiracy case under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case in February 2020.

The petitioners have challenged the Delhi High Court’s order denying them bail, which had held that there was prima facie material to suggest a conspiracy behind the 2020 riots. The Supreme Court had issued notice to the Delhi Police on September 22. 

In 2020, the Delhi police arrested Imam under the UAPA and named him as the main conspirator behind the Delhi riots case.The violence had erupted during the protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

