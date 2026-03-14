Delhi: 20-year-old killed, 2 injured after truck hits two-wheeler; probe underway

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INDIA
A 20-year-old man died and two others were injured after a truck allegedly hit their scooter on the ITO flyover in New Delhi during the night of March 11–12.
A late-night road accident on the ITO flyover in central New Delhi claimed the life of a 20-year-old man and left two others injured after a truck allegedly collided with the scooter they were travelling on, police officials said on Saturday.
The accident occurred around 1:30 am on the intervening night of March 11 and 12, when the three young men were returning home after spending time together in the city. Authorities were alerted soon after the crash and the injured victims were rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital for treatment.
According to police, one of the riders, Karan, a resident of Faridabad, was declared dead shortly after being brought to the hospital. The two others travelling with him, Yash Kapoor and Sandeep Bhatia, sustained injuries in the crash and are currently undergoing medical treatment.
Officials also revealed that none of the three men were wearing helmets at the time of the accident, which may have contributed to the severity of the injuries.
Investigators said the trio had travelled from Faridabad to the Jama Masjid area earlier in the evening. They were heading back when the accident took place on the busy flyover.
Yash Kapoor was driving the scooter, while Karan was seated between Kapoor and Bhatia when the collision occurred. Police said the scooter was allegedly struck from the side by a truck while the group was passing through the flyover.
Initial findings suggest that the force of the collision caused the scooter to lose balance and be dragged for several metres before coming to a stop. The truck involved in the accident did not stop at the scene, prompting police to begin a search for the vehicle and its driver.
A case has been registered at I P Estate Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to causing death by negligence and rash driving.
During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from nearby areas and analysed toll plaza data to trace the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash. Officials said the suspected truck has been identified and efforts are underway to locate the driver.
Authorities also confirmed that the damaged scooter has been recovered. It is registered in the name of Yash Kapoor’s mother.
Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at Lok Nayak Hospital on March 12, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing.