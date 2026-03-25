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Delhi: 2 killed, several injured as double-decker bus carrying 25 passengers overturns in Karol Bagh

A double-decker bus overturned in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, killing two people and injuring several others.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 08:27 AM IST

Delhi: 2 killed, several injured as double-decker bus carrying 25 passengers overturns in Karol Bagh
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At least two people lost their lives after a double-decker bus carrying around 25 passengers overturned in the early hours of Wednesday in Karol Bagh. The incident occurred near the busy area of Jhandewalan Temple, sending shockwaves through the locality.

According to initial reports, emergency services were alerted shortly after 1:00 am. The bus, which had been travelling from Rajasthan, lost control near Hanuman Mandir Chowk, leading to the tragic accident.

Scene of Devastation

Visuals from the accident site revealed the severity of the crash. The bus was found badly damaged, with parts such as a wheel and several seats scattered across the road. The overturned vehicle blocked a portion of the street, while bystanders and authorities rushed to assist injured passengers.

Rescue operations were quickly initiated by fire department officials and local police. Several passengers sustained injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are still working to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Investigation Underway

Officials have stated that more information will be released as the investigation progresses. Preliminary findings suggest that factors such as driver fatigue, speed, or road conditions may have contributed to the accident, though no official confirmation has been made.

The authorities are also verifying the condition of the vehicle and whether safety protocols were adequately followed before the journey.

Recent Similar Incident Raises Concerns

The tragedy comes just weeks after another fatal accident involving a double-decker bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Hathras. In that case, at least six people were killed when a bus collided with a moving van while attempting to overtake it.

That bus was travelling from Delhi to Gorakhpur, and authorities had cited reckless driving as a possible cause.

Growing Safety Concerns

With back-to-back incidents involving passenger buses, concerns over road safety and adherence to traffic regulations have intensified. Experts stress the need for stricter enforcement of safety norms, regular vehicle inspections, and better driver training to prevent such tragedies.

As investigations continue, authorities are expected to take further steps to ensure passenger safety and avoid similar incidents in the future.

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