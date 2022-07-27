Search icon
Delhi: 2 arrested for snatching woman's gold earrings after performing 'black magic'

Delhi, black magic: The police activated the network of informers and also scanned the CCTV footage of the trans-Yamuna region.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Delhi crime news: Police said they had received a complaint on June 22. (Representational)

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested in Delhi a month after they snatched the gold earrings of a patient after allegedly performing "black magic", police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Hannan and Naeem. The police have named them in seven more incidents. The duo used to target vulnerable people, police said. A jeweler named Sumit Verma, who allegedly used to buy the stolen items, has also been arrested.

Police said they had received a complaint on June 22 that a woman was targeted by two people when she was waiting to get herself treated.

He said an unidentified person came to her and asked about her illness. Then he whispered in her ears and another person came to her and asked her to close her eyes. Then they decamped with her earrings. 

The police activated the network of informers and also scanned the CCTV footage of the trans-Yamuna region. 

The police zeroed in on the duo. They have found an illegal weapon in Naeem's possession. 

"They induced old age and sick people in the name of black magic and took gold articles of the victim and fled the spot. He used to sell the items to a jeweller in New Seelampur," a senior police official said.

With inputs from PTI

