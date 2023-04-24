Search icon
Delhi: 19-year-old woman's body retrieved from drain; police suspect suicide

The woman's father went to the police and said that his daughter had been missing since Sunday night and that her slipper had been discovered at a drain not far from a hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Representational Image

The body of a 19-year-old woman was retrieved from a drain in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Monday, police said.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Swati. She was mentally ill and had been undergoing treatment for depression at IHBAS Hospital here since 2017, they said.

(Also Read: Woman’s undergarments, blood stains: What Uttar Pradesh police found inside Atiq Ahmed’s office)

The woman's father approached the police saying that his daughter is missing since Sunday evening and her slipper was found at a drain near a hospital in the New Ashok Nagar area, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and divers from disaster management were called to see if the woman has fallen into the drain. Her body was finally retrieved from the drain, he said.

She was identified by her father and husband. No injury mark was found on her body. A crime team was also called to inspect the spot and the body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, the officer said.

On enquiry, it was revealed that the woman's marriage was solemnised on May 31, 2020, with one Surjeet who works at a private firm, police said, adding further inquiry is underway. 

