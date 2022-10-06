Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi: 19-year-old boy burnt alive in market fire, investigation underway

Shehnawaj, the victim, worked at the store that burned on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

Delhi: 19-year-old boy burnt alive in market fire, investigation underway
Delhi: 19-year-old boy burnt alive in market fire, investigation underway

According to authorities, a 19-year-old male was burned to death in the Gandhi Nagar market fire incident in New Delhi on Thursday.

Shehnawaj, the victim, worked at the store that burned on Wednesday and has been identified.

Aftab, one of the other employees who had worked at the clothing store for 12 years, claimed that he and 4 to 5 other employees observed smoke coming from the store as they were coming back from the main road.

At roughly 5.37 PM, they had arrived at the store from Janata Gali, a different entrance to the store.

Aftab discovered his own brother Shehnawaj was imprisoned inside as he instantly called the owner. The gang reportedly also heard Shehnawaj rapping on the door. When the employees instructed Shehnawaj to go upstairs, they tried to pick the locks but were unable to find him. The fire department team just discovered the deceased this morning on the second story.

The fire brigade reported on Wednesday night that the blaze that started in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market had been put out.

"The fire was declared of a medium category. A total of 28 fire tenders are engaged. Fire is now under control and confined to the top floors," said SK Dua, deputy chief fire officer.

At 5:36 pm on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service received information of a fire that had started in Gandhi Nagar market.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji attend Brahmastra screening
In Pics: PM Modi releases 8 cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park on his birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.