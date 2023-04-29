Delhi: 12-year-old boy beaten to death in school; had seen classmates smoking cigarettes

Delhi Police (File)

Two young boys were apprehended for allegedly killing their 12-year-old classmate in Delhi. The body of the victim was found in a drain near the government school in Badarpur.

The police received a PCR call at 8.20 pm that the body of a school child was found floating in a drain. A team of policemen from the Badarpur Police Station reached the spot. The victim was a Class 8 student of an MCD School. The boy was beaten to death with a blunt object.

The police apprehended two boys from the same school. They said they killed the boy as he had seen them smoking cigarettes in school and told them that he would report this to the school authorities.

They took the boy to an isolated spot and thrashed him. The boy also received several head injuries. He died of one.

"Further during the investigation, two juveniles studying in the same class were apprehended. During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased child saw these two juveniles smoking cigarettes on the school premises and threatened to report it to the school authorities. The accused then lured him to an isolated spot and assaulted him, resulting in him sustaining several head injuries that eventually proved fatal," Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (DCP)m South East, told ANI.