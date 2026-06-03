Delhi: 10 killed, many others injured as massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Malviya Nagar

All those rescued were taken to the hospital in a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance. Divisional Officer Ravinder from Nehru Place fire station was present at the scene.

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday. Delhi Police said 11 injured people were rescued from the building and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The fire came under the Nehru Place fire station’s jurisdiction. Officials said the blaze started around 8:50 am.

All those rescued were taken to the hospital in a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance. Divisional Officer Ravinder from Nehru Place fire station was present at the scene.

What Police said?

"A fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar today. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 09:45 AM. Three people have been rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and rushed to the hospital via CATS Ambulance. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the spot," the statement said.

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Police added that the condition of the injured will be clear only after doctors provide their assessment.

A senior fire official said 10 fire tenders were sent to control the fire at the restaurant.The blaze was later brought under control, but search and rescue operations continued as authorities checked the building for anyone still inside.

Meanwhile, officials have not yet independently verified the nationality of those affected in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire officials and police continued inspecting the premises even after the blaze was brought under control.