FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Baniyan phen ke mandir': Varun Dhawan trolled for wearing shorts and vest during Mumbai temple visit

Varun Dhawan trolled for wearing shorts and vest during Mumbai temple visit

‘I am there for you’: Yash’s emotional video call and heartwarming gesture for fan battling cancer goes viral

‘I am there for you’: Yash’s emotional video call and heartwarming gesture

Made in India- The Titan Story review: Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh bring 2026's best series, pay perfect ode to JRD Tata's vision with master performances

Made in India- The Titan Story review: Naseeruddin, Jim Sarbh bring best series

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi: 10 killed, many others injured as massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Malviya Nagar

All those rescued were taken to the hospital in a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance. Divisional Officer Ravinder from Nehru Place fire station was present at the scene.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 12:17 PM IST

Delhi: 10 killed, many others injured as massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Malviya Nagar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday. Delhi Police said 11 injured people were rescued from the building and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The fire came under the Nehru Place fire station’s jurisdiction. Officials said the blaze started around 8:50 am.

All those rescued were taken to the hospital in a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance. Divisional Officer Ravinder from Nehru Place fire station was present at the scene.

What Police said?

"A fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar today. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 09:45 AM. Three people have been rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and rushed to the hospital via CATS Ambulance. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the spot," the statement said.

Police added that the condition of the injured will be clear only after doctors provide their assessment.

A senior fire official said 10 fire tenders were sent to control the fire at the restaurant.The blaze was later brought under control, but search and rescue operations continued as authorities checked the building for anyone still inside.

Meanwhile, officials have not yet independently verified the nationality of those affected in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire officials and police continued inspecting the premises even after the blaze was brought under control.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Baniyan phen ke mandir': Varun Dhawan trolled for wearing shorts and vest during Mumbai temple visit
Varun Dhawan trolled for wearing shorts and vest during Mumbai temple visit
‘I am there for you’: Yash’s emotional video call and heartwarming gesture for fan battling cancer goes viral
‘I am there for you’: Yash’s emotional video call and heartwarming gesture
Delhi: 10 killed, many others injured as massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Malviya Nagar
10 killed, many others injured as massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi
From Rs 40 salary to crores: How rich is Khan sir, Patna’s viral online teacher in India’s education industry?
How rich is Khan sir, Patna’s viral online teacher in India’s education industry
Made in India- The Titan Story review: Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh bring 2026's best series, pay perfect ode to JRD Tata's vision with master performances
Made in India- The Titan Story review: Naseeruddin, Jim Sarbh bring best series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement