Delhi: 1 dead in firing incident at a food outlet in Rajouri Garden

The police said that they were checking the CCTV footage to gather more information. Further investigation is underway, they added. More details are awaited.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 09:22 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Delhi: 1 dead in firing incident at a food outlet in Rajouri Garden
The police said on Wednesday that more than 10 rounds were fired at a food outlet killing one person in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. According to the police, the firing incident was reported at Rajouri Garden police station at around 9.45 pm.

"An incident of firing took place at a Burger King outlet. The officials immediately reached the spot. As per the preliminary information, more than 10 rounds were fired," DCP West Vichitra Veer said while speaking to reporters. "One person has died in the incident. We are trying to identify the victim," the DCP said.

The police said that they were checking the CCTV footage to gather more information. Further investigation is underway, they added. More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | 'Will prepare...': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reveals BJP's strategy ahead of Assembly polls

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Man charged for plotting mass shooting at rapper’s concert to spark race war during elections

Darshan arrest: Police proposes Kannada comedian Chikkanna as key witness in Renukaswamy murder case

Kapil Dev says Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion made him cry: 'While watching it...'

Meet woman, married to highest paid Indian CEO, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is…

Apple launching ‘installment loans’ service, to shut down the option of…

