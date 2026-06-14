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Dehradun violence: Deceased’s father demands encounter of killers, alleges murder over money dispute

In Dehradun violence, the father of the deceased has demanded encounters of his son's killers lacking which the bereaved family will not allow the body to be taken away. Bhagwat also clarified that the issue was older, related to money dispute rather irrigation water.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

Dehradun violence: Deceased’s father demands encounter of killers, alleges murder over money dispute
Dehradun violence: Deceased’s father demands encounter of killers (ANI)
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The Dehradun violence that started with a small dispute led to communal clashes, death a serious demand for an encounter. Bhagwat, the father of the deceased in Uttarakhand's violent clash, has alleged that his son was killed after being attacked during a money-related confrontation linked to an earlier dispute, even as the police say that the Bairagiwala village clash occured over a water issue. 

Bhagwat, the victim's father, told ANI, “I wasn't there. There wasn't actually a fight right then. The conversation about money took place the day before. The lad had Rs 14,000. He must have asked for the money yesterday. When he gave the money today, he was killed. A crowd had gathered. Imtiyaz stoked the fight. If the police do not carry out an encounter with Imtiaz and Razzaq, we will not let the dead body leave this place.” 

What action has been taken? 

Police have registered a case against three named accused and 25 unidentified individuals in connection with the incident. Dehradun SP (Crime) Jitendra Chaudhary said that the police are currently registering a case based on the formal complaint lodged by the family members. 

The Additional SP informed that a search for the culprits is on. Police personnel remain deployed in the area and are closely monitoring the situation. 

How did violence start? 

An incident of communal violence started late yesterday evening in Bairagiwala village under the Sahaspur police station area of Dehradun district over a dispute related to water. 

According to Dehradun Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Pankaj Gairola, police stated, “Members of one community allegedly attacked members of the other community using sharp-edged weapons and hammers, leaving four people critically injured. One of the victims later succumbed to their injuries.” 

In the Dehradun village, a family of a majority community was attacked by its neighbours, belonging to a minor community. The dispute was related to irrigation of water in their agricultural fields, police said. The incident sparked communal tensions.  

After investigation, the police said that the deceased, Vinod Kumar, and his family had a long-going dispute with their neighbour, Imtiaz, over water supply in their fields. On Saturday evening, the dispute resulted in violence, in which Kumar was killed. Three other family members, including Kumar’s brother Ashok, have been hospitalised and are receiving treatment. 

After the incident, many members from the majority community collected in the area, chanting anti-minority slogans while demanding the “encounter of the accused and razing of their houses with bulldozers”. 

Sahaspur Circle Officer Anuj Kumar told reporters that the area witnessed a communally charged environment. “We have the videos in which such speeches were made. We will look into those. However, our priority remains maintaining law and order. We have deployed officers from four police stations, two circle officers, and the Superintendent of Police, crime, to manage the area,” the CO said. 

The situation in the village has remained tense since the clash as an angry mob allegedly first pelted stones at the houses of the accused and later set one of the houses on fire. Police personnel are deployed in the area and are monitoring the situation to prevent any further escalation.

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