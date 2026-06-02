Dehradun shocker: Woman locked up, brutally assaulted by her in-laws for 10 months; complaint filed

According to a complaint filed by her father, the woman survived only on raw rice and was assaulted by her husband and his family. A case has been registered at the Selakui Police Station on the basis of his complaint, naming the woman's husband Rahul Khanduri and his parents as accused.

A woman was locked up for months and repeatedly assaulted by her in-laws in Dehradun, in a shocking case of domestic abuse that recently came to light. According to a police complaint filed by her father, the woman survived only on raw rice and was assaulted by her husband and his family. A case has been registered at the Selakui Police Station on the basis of his complaint, naming the woman's husband Rahul Khanduri and his parents as accused, NDTV reported.

The survivor had gotten married to Khanduri two years ago and the couple had twins in February last year. The woman lived with her in-laws while her husband worked and stayed in Delhi. In his complaint, the woman's father has alleged that for the past 10 months, she had been confined to a single room and toilet, and her in-laws regularly subjected her to physical abuse and torture. He also alleged that Khanduri physically assaulted his daughter whenever he returned home on leave, adding that the survivor was given raw rice, onions, and chilis to eat.

The survivor's father further alleged that she was beaten up with drainpipes, rods, chairs, and floor wipers. The in-laws also inflicted injuries to her private parts using bottles and sticks. As per the complaint, they even pulled out her from her head, leaving her scalp bare. The survivor's father alleged that Khanduri and his family also threatened to kill his daughter. He further claimed that his daughter was not allowed to visit her family or speak to them over the phone. Her in-laws also did not allow them to meet their grandchildren.

"Our daughter was kept locked inside a room or a restroom from nine or ten o'clock in the morning. She was subjected to physical abuse day and night for 10 months. She was not accorded even the basic dignity due to a human being," the survivor's father said in his complaint.