Dehradun Horror Caught On Camera: Woman jumps from family court building, hospitalised video goes viral

Woman falls from Dehradun family court building and suffers hand fracture. CCTV video goes viral as police probe the incident.

A woman was injured after falling from the Dehradun family court building on Wednesday. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. The woman suffered a fracture in her right hand and was admitted to Government Doon Medical College Hospital. Police said she is under treatment and doctors are monitoring her condition. She has not yet given a statement due to her injuries.

CCTV video shows woman falling from railing

The CCTV footage captured an incident in court hours where a woman falls from the first-floor railing to the ground. A police officer is seen attempting to intervene. The fall shocked lawyers and visitors, prompting several individuals to rush to the woman's aid. The video has since gone viral online.

Authorities are investigating a potential incident involving a woman who may have attempted to jump or accidentally fallen. Police have not confirmed the specifics and Superintendent Shekhar Suyal mentioned that the woman had ongoing family disputes. Attempts to speak with her afterwards were unsuccessful, as she could not provide a statement.

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Family dispute and maintenance case

According to police and court documents, a woman married a Haryana resident on October 8, 2019 and subsequently sought maintenance from her husband. The family court ordered Rs 5,000 per month as maintenance, along with Rs 2.40 lakh as arrears for 48 months, requesting regular deposits into her bank account.

The documents mention her financial problems and medical care, according to police. Her family case and the circumstances surrounding her fall are among the many areas that investigators are investigating. When her health permits, a thorough statement will be taken, and additional questions are scheduled.