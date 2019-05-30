Dehradun: Fire department serves notices to coaching centres lacking safety provisions

Dehradun fire department has issued show cause notices to 55 coaching centres and other buildings in the city for lacking in necessary fire safety arrangements.

The action was taken days after Surat fire tragedy, which claimed 20 lives, mostly students and many others injured.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Official, Sandeep Kumar Rana, "After Surat fire tragedy, 55 notices have been issued which includes coaching centres, hotels and commercial complexes. One week time has been given to all for the reply. If we don't get a reply on time, then the buildings are likely to be seized by the concerned officials."

"During the inspection, it was found that no precautions in terms of sufficient quantity of fire extinguishers and fire alarms have been taken. There is no proper evacuation facility at the time of need," he said.

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno on May 24 in Surat. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot. As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies were found. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.