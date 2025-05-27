Praveen Mittal, head of the family of seven which committed suicide, was reportedly under a massive debt of Rs 20 crore. He told about his financial debt burden to his cousin Sandeep Agarwal, with whom Mittal spoke to five days ago. The family's landlord also spoke about them.

Praveen Mittal, head of the family of seven which committed suicide, was reportedly under a massive debt of Rs 20 crore. He told about his financial debt burden to his cousin Sandeep Agarwal, with whom Mittal spoke to five days ago. In his suicide note, the Mittal family made a request that Sandeep Agarwal should be the one to cremate them. The family of seven including-Praveen Mittal, his elderly parents, wife and three children, committed suicide while on their way back home in Dehradun from a religious trip to Bageshwar Dham. The family died in Haryana’s Panhckula. Praveen Mittal left a note just after his family died, inside their car, in which he said, “They’re dead, I’ll die in five minutes.” He then quickly killed himself.

Some years back, Mittal had established a scrap factory in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi, which has many industries and is especially famous for its pharma industries, but the bank later seized the company due to increasing debt. It also confiscated his two flats and vehicles. This left him financially depressed after which he shifted from Panhckula to Dehradun. He alone moved there without his family and was not in touch with them for around six years.

When he shifted, he had a debt of approximately Rs 20 crore, his cousin Sandeep Agarwal stated. He kept shifting his base as he moved to Punjab’s Kharar, then Haryana’s Pinjore and a month ago he came back to Panchkula. After his company went down, Mittal, who comes from Barwala in Hisar, worked as a taxi driver in Panchkula's Saketri region.

The family died by consuming poison. The family came to live on rent in Panchkula on May 1. While speaking about the family, the landlord said that the family was very friendly. He met Praveen’s children as well which according to him were very sweet. The landlord said that it never felt while meeting them or from their behaviour that this family would be in any trouble and would take such an extreme step as they seemed very happy.