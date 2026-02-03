Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus carrying 30 passengers plunges into gorge; Rescue operation underway

The bus then overturned multiple times and plunged into the gorge. The accident occurred around 10 a.m. on the Minas-Kwanu-Haripur route.

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 30 passengers met with a fatal accident in Dehradun's Vikasnagar area on Tuesday morning, leaving at least three people dead and several others injured. The accident occurred near Sudoi Khad in the Kwanu area when the bus, travelling from Chaupal-Nerwa to Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh, reportedly lost control and fell into a deep ditch.

Preliminary findings suggest that the bus lost balance while giving way to a truck, causing the road embankment to collapse. The bus then overturned multiple times and plunged into the gorge. The accident occurred around 10 a.m. on the Minas-Kwanu-Haripur route.

Rescue operations underway

Local residents rushed to the scene to help with rescue efforts soon after the crash. Police teams and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were also deployed at the site to carry out relief operations. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and said he was monitoring the situation closely.

"We have received the extremely distressing news of the accident involving a bus of the Himachal Transport Corporation on the Kwanu-Minas Motor Road in the Kalsi area (Dehradun). Upon receiving information about the accident, I spoke with the District Magistrate over the phone and issued necessary instructions," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assures medical assistance

Uttrakhand CM added that district authorities and police had been instructed to ensure swift rescue and medical assistance. Nearby hospitals were on alert, and critically injured passengers could be airlifted if required. "All nearby medical centres have been placed on high alert mode. If needed, any seriously injured passengers will be airlifted and admitted to advanced medical centres. I pray to God for the safe well-being of all passengers," he said.

Three passengers died on the spot, while more than 15 others sustained serious injuries. The bus had left the Chaupal depot early morning and was heading towards Paonta Sahib via the Minas-Kwanu-Haripur route. Rescue operations are still underway, and authorities said more details are awaited