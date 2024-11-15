The deceased have been identified as Kunal Kukreja, 23; Atul Agrawal, 24; Rishabh Jain, 24; Navya Goel, 23; Kamakshi, 20; and Guneet, 19. While Kukreja hailed from Himachal Pradesh, the others were Dehradun residents.

A newly surfaced video has raised troubling questions about a fatal car crash in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, earlier this week, which claimed the lives of six college students and left one critically injured. The footage shows a group of young men and women partying, dancing, and allegedly consuming alcohol just hours before their car rear-ended a truck at ONGC Chowk around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, CCTV footage from the area revealed the students were driving at excessive speeds in an Innova and may have been racing a BMW moments before the collision. The crash left the vehicle a mangled wreck, with the impact reportedly decapitating some passengers.

The deceased have been identified as Kunal Kukreja, 23; Atul Agrawal, 24; Rishabh Jain, 24; Navya Goel, 23; Kamakshi, 20; and Guneet, 19. While Kukreja hailed from Himachal Pradesh, the others were Dehradun residents. Police are investigating to determine their educational affiliations and the circumstances leading to the accident.

The sole survivor, 25-year-old Siddhesh Agrawal, remains in critical condition at Synergy Hospital. Siddhesh's iPhone reportedly sent an emergency SOS to authorities immediately after the crash, potentially saving his life. His father, Vipin Agrawal, has urged people to refrain from speculation and respect the grieving families' privacy.

"This is my appeal to everyone – six families have lost their children and are overwhelmed with grief. My son is in the ICU. Please have empathy and do not spread rumours. The truth will emerge through the investigation," he told India Today.

While authorities are still awaiting autopsy reports to confirm if alcohol played a role in the accident, the video has fueled widespread speculation. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, mourning the loss of young lives in this tragic incident.

The investigation continues as police analyze CCTV footage and witness accounts to piece together the events leading up to the crash.