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Dehradun: 26-year-old medical student found dead in car, family alleges abetment, probe underway

A 26-year-old medical student in Dehradun was found dead inside a car under suspicious circumstances.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

Dehradun: 26-year-old medical student found dead in car, family alleges abetment, probe underway
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The body of a 26-year-old woman, a medical student in Dehradun, was discovered inside a car in the Patel Nagar area under suspicious circumstances, police said. Authorities stated that she was last in contact with her father the previous night, during which she appeared emotionally upset, according to her family.

The woman had been living in rented accommodation in the city while attending medical college. When her family was unable to reach her after the phone call, they contacted local authorities. Her father reportedly searched both her residence and the college before her body was eventually found in an abandoned vehicle. A window of the car had to be broken to retrieve her. She was immediately taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Family Alleges Abetment, Police Register Case

The deceased’s family has claimed that she died by suicide and has accused a doctor at her institution of abetting the act. Following the allegation, the police have registered a case against the doctor. Officials said that the investigation is being conducted from multiple angles to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

A police officer noted that the student seemed to be emotionally distressed during her last conversation with her family. Despite repeated attempts, they were unable to reach her after that call, prompting concern and further search efforts.

Medical College Provides Background

In an official statement, the medical college stated that the student had been receiving treatment for a mental health condition and had previously attempted suicide. The college confirmed that she had made an attempt on December 31 of the previous year. The institution also mentioned that her guardians had submitted a written acknowledgement regarding her mental health status to the department.

The college’s statement underscores that the student had been under professional care for her condition, highlighting ongoing challenges related to mental health among students in demanding educational environments.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities in Dehradun are examining all aspects of the case, including potential negligence, abetment, or other contributing factors. The police have indicated that the investigation will include questioning college staff and reviewing any evidence from her residence and communications.

The tragic death of the young medical student has raised concerns about mental health support in academic institutions, prompting calls for increased awareness and preventive measures. Police continue to gather information to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the incident.

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