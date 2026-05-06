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Defiant Mamata Banerjee determined to fight, to move SC over alleged poll rigging, here's all you need to know

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is preparing to take alleged election rigging in West Bengal to the Supreme Court. This comes after she chose not to step down as Chief Minister in the wake of the BJP’s historic victory in the state.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 06, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

Defiant Mamata Banerjee determined to fight, to move SC over alleged poll rigging, here's all you need to know
Image source: ANI
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During a key meeting with Trinamool Congress MLAs at her Kalighat home, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced plans to take the 2026 West Bengal poll mandate to the Supreme Court, alleging major electoral malpractice by the BJP, which won a sweeping 200+ seat majority, and the Election Commission of India.  

Highlighting a pivot to legal efforts, Mamata Banerjee said she and former Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Chandrima Bhattacharya, who was defeated in this year’s polls, would resume their legal work to fight the election results in court. Banerjee stressed that despite the setback in local elections, she is still committed to uniting the opposition INDIA alliance in Delhi, something she noted in her press conference a day earlier.

Mamata Banerjee refused to resign 

The outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked a firestorm by firmly rejecting calls for her resignation, despite the BJP securing a commanding two-thirds majority.

The election results, which saw the BJP surge to 207 seats and relegate the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to just 80, mark a seismic shift in Bengal's political landscape. However, the transition of power appears far from seamless.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, a defiant Banerjee accused the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP of "looting" the democratic process. Despite the numbers, she insisted that her party remains the moral victor.

"I will not resign. I did not lose. I will not go to Raj Bhavan... the question doesn't arise. We didn't lose the election. They can defeat us officially through the Election Commission, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee asserted.

In a direct challenge to the Union Government, the Chief Minister said the Centre was free to enforce President’s Rule, provided it was put on record.

Meanwhile, winning candidates have been given strict orders to remain in their constituencies and take charge of preventing any violence. As a nod to the party’s cultural roots and strength, Rabindra Sangeet will be played at every Trinamool party office during the swearing-in ceremony.

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