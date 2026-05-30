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Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh given additional charge as DRDO chairman

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet issued an order in this regard on Friday (May 29). Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre and the current defence secretary, will take over the additional responsibilities from May 31.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 30, 2026, 02:11 AM IST

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh given additional charge as DRDO chairman
Rajesh Kumar Singh (Photo: ANI).
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The government of India has assigned to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh additional charge as the chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) after the completion of the tenure of Dr. Samir V Kamat. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet issued an order in this regard on Friday (May 29). Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre and the current defence secretary, will take over the additional responsibilities from Sunday, May 31.

The official government order said: "The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation to Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS (KL:1989), Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence upon completion of tenure of Dr. Samir V. Kamat on 31.05.2026 and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

The order was issued by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Rajesh Singh had taken over as Defence Secretary in New Delhi on November 1, 2024. Before that, he was appointed as Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-designate) on August 20, 2024. Prior to his appointment as Defence Secretary, Singh had served as Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from April 24, 2023 to August 20, 2024. He has also previously served as Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Dr. Samir V Kamat -- who has been serving as chairman of the DRDO since August 25, 2022 -- will complete his tenure on May 31. His tenure had been extended multiple times beyond the normal age of superannuation. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and The Ohio State University in the United States, Dr. Kamat had joined the DRDO in 1989. Dr. Kamat is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and the Institution of Engineers India (IEI). He has received various honours, including the Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Kharagpur, the Metallurgist of the Year Award from the Ministry of Steel, and the Scientist of the Year Award from the DRDO.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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