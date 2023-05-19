Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Defence production in India crosses Rs 1L crore for the first time ever

The value currently stands at Rs 1,06,800 crore and it will go further up once the data is received from the remaining private defence industries, the Ministry of Defence officials added.

Reported By:IANS| Edited By: IANS |Source: IANS |Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Defence production in India crosses Rs 1L crore for the first time ever
Indian Army.

New Delhi: The value of defence production in Financial Year (FY) 2022-23 in India has crossed Rs one lakh crore for the first time ever. The Ministry of Defence on Friday said that the continuous and consistent efforts were made for this result.

The value currently stands at Rs 1,06,800 crore and it will go further up once the data is received from the remaining private defence industries, the Ministry of Defence officials added.

According to them the current value of defence production in FY 2022-23 is a rise of more than 12 per cent over FY 2021-22, when the figure was Rs 95,000 crore.

According to the officials, the defence production stands at almost Rs 1.07 lakh crore in Financial Year 2022-23, an increase of more than 12 per cent over 2021-22. The government is continuously working with defence industries and their associations to remove the challenges faced by them and promote defence production in the country, the officials added.

A number of policy reforms have been taken to achieve the objective of ease of doing business, including the integration of MSMEs and startups into the supply chain.

The ministry of defence said that due to these policies, the industries, including MSMEs and startups, are forthcoming in defence design, development and manufacturing and there is almost a 200 per cent increase in the number of defence licenses issued to the industries in the last 7-8 years by the government.

These measures have given a boost to the defence industrial manufacturing ecosystem in the country and generated tremendous employment opportunities.

The ministry has also approved four Positive Indigenisation Lists (PIL) of more than 2500 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs), Sub-systems, Spares and Components. A recent approval of this week includes high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore.

Beside this, the government has set up two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) in order to attract total investment worth Rs 20,000 crore by the year 2024-25 for defence industries, develop domestic supply chain and strengthen defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.