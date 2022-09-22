Search icon
Defence Ministry signs Rs 1,700 crore deal for surface-to-surface BrahMos missile

According to the government, this deal would further encourage indigenous production of major weapon systems and ammunition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a Rs 1,700 crore deal for acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface to surface BrahMos missiles. "Providing further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract today with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface to curface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crore under Buy-Indian Category," the ministry said in a statement.

The induction of these dual-role capable missiles is supposed to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy. The BAPL is a joint venture between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface Missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks.

This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry, said the ministry.

