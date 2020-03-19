Defence Ministry signs contract with Israeli firm to procure 16,479 LMGs for frontline troops

The Defence Ministry on Thursday announced that it signed a contract with the Israel Weapons Industries(IWI), finalising the procurement of 16,479 light machine guns (LMGs) worth around Rs 880 crore.

"The contracted Negev 7.62X51 mm LMG is a combat-proven weapon and currently used by several countries around the globe. This LMG will greatly enhance the lethality and range of a soldier vis-a-vis the presently used weapon," the press release issued by the ministry stated.

"The Indian Armed Forces' long-standing requirement of a modern state-of-the-art LMG has finally fructified. The acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence has signed the capital acquisition contract with IWI for procurement of 16,479 LMGs at a cost of Rs 880 crore with the approval of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh," the press release further added.

7.62X51 mm LMG is a combat weapon used by several countries across the globe. It is lethal and will enhance the range of a soldier significantly in comparison to the previous weapons used by the armed forces.

It was first introduced by the IWI IN 2012, the equipment is still in service with the Israeli Defense forces, and several other military organisations around the world.

The LMG can be fired in semi-automatic and fully-automatic modes, and can also be utilised to lob grenades. It weighs 7.95 kg without magazines and other accessories. The total length of the LMG is 1100 mm, and its refracted length is 1,030 mm.

In the semi-automatic mode, the weapon can fire 600 rounds in a minute and the rate of firing can go up to 750 in fully automatic mode. The magazines can either be the 100 or 125-round assault drum or an ammunition belt.

The weapons were procured under the Fast Track Procedure (FTP). The procedure is used for the fast procurement of operational requirements.